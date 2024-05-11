Rahul Gandhi predicts Modi's defeat, expects INDIA bloc triumph
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed the storm of INDIA bloc is everywhere and Narendra Modi will not be the prime minister after June 4.He said this while sharing a post on X by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of a crowd at a rally at Nundurbar in Maharashtra.
He said this while sharing a post on X by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of a crowd at a rally at Nundurbar in Maharashtra. ''Be it Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh, Haryana or Bihar, the storm of India is blowing everywhere. I say it again - Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister after June 4,'' Rahul Gandhi wrote.
The post by Priyanka Gandhi showed a huge crowd gathering for the Congress rally.
''Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Nandurbar, Maharashtra for this enthusiastic welcome. The message of Maharashtra is clear - India's government is going to be formed,'' she said.
Nandurbar was a Congress stronghold for long but the party lost for the first time in 2014. BJP's Heena Gavit defeated Manikrao Gavit, a nine-time MP of the Congress who had held the seat since 1981.
This time Heena Gavit has Congress candidate Gowaal Padavi as her main opponent.
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra had passed through this area in March.
