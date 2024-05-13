"One convicted in fodder scam advocating complete Muslim reservation," PM Modi slams RJD chief Lalu Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at RJD chief Lalu Yadav over his "complete reservation" remark and said that the person who brought "jungle raj" is advocating to give reservation of Dalits, backwards, and tribals to Muslims. Addressing a public rally in Hajipur, PM Modi said that voting is taking place for the fourth phase today and appealed to the voters to vote in large numbers. "This is a big festival of democracy."

"The priority of the RJD and Congress is not you people, but their own vote bank. The person who brought 'Jungle Raj' to Bihar, who has been convicted by the court in the fodder scam, said that reservations should be given to Muslims and that too a complete reservation. They want to give reservations of Dalits, backwards, and tribals to Muslims. I guarantee you, as long as Modi is alive, they cannot rob your rights, they cannot snatch away your reservation. That time has gone when you tore the papers of reservation given to women," said PM Modi. Earlier on May 7, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav came out in support of the Muslim quota, saying that they should get the reservation. Speaking to reporters, the former CM said, "Muslims should get reservations (reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura'...)."

PM Modi further said that the RJD and Congress do not have the will to take Bihar forward. "RJD, Congress does not have the will to take Bihar forward. 'Vo apne baccho ko set karne mein lage hain'. They don't care about your children," he added.

The Prime Minister said that for those who vote for RJD, Congress or the opposition alliance, their "vote is sure to be wasted." "If someone, even by mistake, presses the button for the RJD, Congress or INDI alliance, his vote is sure to be wasted. The people of Bihar are intelligent. So cast your vote to form the government, cast your vote to build the country, and cast your vote for your future," he said.

PM Modi asserted that during his regime, Rs 2200 crore was seized from the corrupt people. "When these RJD and Congress people were running the government at the Centre, they had seized only Rs 35 lakh in the 10 years. Modi searched the houses of thieves who had looted the money of the poor. In the last 10 years, Modi has seized Rs 2200 crore. If that money has to be transported, 70 small trucks will be required," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that, be it the RJD or Congress, both parties have made appeasement their "biggest political weapon." "These days, you must have seen that every party of the INDI Alliance is saying nasty things about the Ram Mandir. They are teasing you by abusing the Ram Mandir and boycotting it. Will you forgive such people?" he said.

Praising Chirag Paswan, PM Modi said that he is a successful MP and has a desire to learn and know. "Chirag had no pride in being the son of Ram Vilas. He is a successful MP. Always have a desire to learn and know. Even in Parliament, they sit the whole day and take part in the proceedings," he said.

PM Modi appealed to the public that Chirag Paswan should get more votes than Ram Vilas Paswan got in Hajipur. "Chirag Paswan should get more votes than Ram Vilas Paswan got in Hajipur. Only then will Ram Vilas' soul rest in peace. Chirag's victory is the strength of each vote, only that will give tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan. I have not come here to make Chirag Paswan win, because he is going to win. I have come here to repay the debt of Ram Vilas. He has been his best companion," he said.

Chirag, himself, is eyeing a term in the Lower House from his father, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's constituency, Hajipur. The undivided LJP, founded by Ram Vilas, split into two factions in 2021, with Chirag and Paras leading the rival outfits.

In the 2019 polls, Paras won Hajipur, while Chirag scored a thumping win from Jamui. The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

