PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara on Monday. He paid his obeisance in Darbar Sahib, the birthplace of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. The Prime Minister joined Ardaas and listened to live Kirtan there as well. He also did Darshan of the rare 'shastras' (weapons) used by Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji. Prime Minister did seva of Chaur Sahib and sat in Paath for "Sarbat Da Bhala".

The Prime Minister also visited langar kitchen (Community Kitchen) there and prepared daal. He also served food to the Sangat present in the Gurudwara. PM took ''karah prasad'', for which he paid through digital payment mode.

Prime Minister was presented "Sanmaan Patra" by Gurudwara Committee and portrait of Mata Gujri Ji by Sikh Bibis. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Sikhism is rooted in the principles of equality, justice and compassion. Central to Sikhism is Seva. This morning in Patna, I also had the honour of taking part in Seva as well. It was a very humbling and special experience."

"Prayed at Takht Sri Harimandar Ji Patna Sahib this morning. Felt truly blessed to experience the peace and rich history of this holy place. Our government had the honour of celebrating their 350th Prakash Utsav in a grand manner. May the teachings of the Sikh Gurus continue to inspire and guide us all," Prime Minister said in another post. On PM Narendra Modi's visit to Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, Additional Head Granthi Dilip Singh said, "It marks an occassion of happiness as for the very first time a Prime Minister has offered prayers at Takht Sri Patna Sahib. He performed 'seva' at the langar hall. We thank him for this visit."

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. The high-voltage campaign led by the Prime Minister saw a sea of supporters, who had come to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively.In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am. (ANI)

