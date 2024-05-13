Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Electrifying Roadshow in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday, a day before he is scheduled to file his nomination papers from the Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi garlanded a statue of noted educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area here before beginning the roadshow.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to sources in the BJP, Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga.

The prime minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election.

More than 5,000 'matrashaktis' (women) in saffron attire are walking in the roadshow ahead of the vehicle carrying Modi.

The roadshow will be held till Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It will pass through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)