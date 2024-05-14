Putin appoints Patrushev and Dyumin as Kremlin aides
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Nikolai Patrushev as an aide along with long-term ally Alexei Dyumin while raising his economic aide, Maxim Oreshkin, to the job of deputy chief of staff, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
