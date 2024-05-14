Russia's key task is ensure victory with minimal losses on the battlefield, says Belousov
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's main task is to achieve victory on the battlefield in Ukraine with the minimal loss of troops, Andrei Belousov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's nominee for defence minister, said on Tuesday.
Russia should employ all advanced and effective tools in its arsenal to ensure such a victory, he said, adding that Russia would ensure defence spending was used more effectively.
