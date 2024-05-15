Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi will not be PM after June 4, shares 'doctored' video

I am saying it again -- Narendra Modi will no longer be the Prime Minister after June 4, he said in a post in Hindi on X.A storm is blowing in every corner of the country in favour of INDIA, he said referring to the opposition bloc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi will not be PM after June 4, shares 'doctored' video
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said no matter how much the BJP consoles itself through its ''lies'', it will not make any difference and Narendra Modi will no longer be the prime minister after June 4.

Gandhi shared a video put out by the Congress on social media where they highlighted how his comments made during a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh were being ''distorted'' and differentiated between the truth and lies.

''No matter how much the BJP consoles itself through the 'factory of lies', it is not going to make any difference. I am saying it again -- Narendra Modi will no longer be the Prime Minister after June 4,'' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

''A storm is blowing in every corner of the country in favour of INDIA,'' he said referring to the opposition bloc. The Congress and Gandhi have been claiming that the INDIA bloc is forming the next government and the BJP was being thrown out of power in these Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024