People united against "divisive and "appeasement" policies of Congress and INDI alliance, says CM Yogi

Addressing a public rally in Barabanki Lok Sabha seat on Friday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that people are getting united against the divisive, appeasement and anarchic policies of Congress and INDI alliance. Speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Barabanki, Yogi Adityanath said "The voice of people is strengthening against the divisive, appeasement and anarch policies of Congress and INDI alliance. It is the proclamation of PM Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat'," said Yogi Adityanath.

"Today when the Prime Minister has arrived at this auspicious land of Barabanki in Awadh region it's an opportunity for Barabanki, Mohanlalganj and Uttar Pradesh to comply with the commitment of the rest of India to contribute to making PM Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' come true and make BJP win in all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh," he added. Ahead of this, on May 13 as well CM Yogi hosted a rally in Barabanki and launched a blistering attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), criticizing their 'misrule and anarchy' during their government and contrasting it with the inclusive development being carried out under the leadership of PM Modi across the country.

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeks votes from Raebareli but receives support from neighbouring Pakistan. Questioning the connection between Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan, the UP CM said, "Although Rahul Gandhi seeks votes from Raebareli, he receives support from Pakistan." Speaking at the rally PM Modi also lashed out at the SP saying that UP was at the top of crime when they were in charge of the state.

"UP used to be on top in crime during the SP government. But in terms of development, UP was counted as a backward state. But today the BJP government has brought Uttar Pradesh to the top in development. Today Uttar Pradesh is at the top among the states with the maximum number of expressways. Uttar Pradesh is on top in terms of maximum number of airports. UP is on top by starting metro in 7 cities. Not only this, Uttar Pradesh is also on top in the poor welfare schemes that I run," the PM said "Since the BJP government came to power in UP in 2017, houses under the PM Awas Yojana have started getting built rapidly here. Till now, the BJP government has provided 15 lakh houses to the poor by building them in cities and 35 lakh houses in villages. And to those who have not got pucca houses till now, I am also giving them a guarantee that every poor person will definitely get a pucca house," the PM added.

BJP has filed Rajrani Rawat from the seat while Congress has filed Tanuj Punia as an INDI alliance candidate from the seat. Barabanki will undergo a poll on May 25 in the fifth phase of polling. Upendra Singh Rawat of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 535917 votes while 425777 votes were polled in favour of Ram Sagar Rawat of the SP. Ram Sagar Rawat lost by 110140 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)