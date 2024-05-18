Left Menu

Slovak PM Robert Fico's Condition Stable Yet Serious After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in a stable but serious condition after surgery for multiple gunshot wounds. Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova reported a positive prognosis, although transport to Bratislava is still impossible. The accused in the assassination attempt faced his first court appearance on Saturday.

PTI | Pezinok | Updated: 18-05-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 16:22 IST
  • Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico 's condition was stable but serious Saturday as the man accused of trying to assassinate him faced his first court appearance.

Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova said two-hour surgery Friday to remove dead tissue from multiple gunshot wounds "contributed to a positive prognosis" for Fico. Defence Minister Robert Kalinak said his condition still makes it impossible to transport him to the capital, Bratislava.

The update on Fico's condition came as the man accused of attempting to assassinate him made his first court appearance Saturday, Slovak state media said.

