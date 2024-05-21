BJP Accuses AAP of 'Character Assassination' Amidst Maliwal Assault Controversy

The BJP on Tuesday launched a fresh attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused the Aam Aadmi Party of indulging in ''character assassination'' of its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, instead of taking any action against Bihav Kumar who allegedly assaulted her.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked Kejriwal why no action has been taken against Kumar so far despite his party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh having acknowledged at a recent press conference that Maliwal had been mistreated.

Delhi police arrested Kumar, Kejriwal's assistant, on Saturday after Maliwal alleged that he had assaulted her on May 13 at the Delhi chief minister's official residence.

''Instead of addressing such a misbehaviour with a woman MP, the AAP is indulging in her character assassination,'' Trivedi charged.

The BJP leader also slammed Kejriwal over his party alleging the BJP's involvement in the matter and asked, ''Did you set up any inquiry into the incident? If not, then on what grounds are you arriving at a conclusion (about the BJP's involvement)?'' Addressing the press conference, another BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is levelling allegations against Maliwal to manipulate the entire incident of assault.

''It is very regrettable that the AAP is now trying to harass its woman leader,'' she added.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday claimed that Maliwal, who has accused Kumar of assaulting her, is facing charges in an illegal recruitment case and she was ''blackmailed'' by the BJP to become part of the ''conspiracy'' against the chief minister.

Dismissing Atishi's claim, Maliwal on Monday alleged that the Delhi government ministers were ''spreading lies'' about her and threatened to take them to court.

Asked about Kejriwal telling people during his campaigns that he will have to go back to jail if the BJP is voted back to power, Trivedi said the AAP national convener's remarks amount to contempt of the court.

''This is a very serious legal matter… I think the Supreme Court would take its cognisance,'' the BJP spokesperson told the press conference.

