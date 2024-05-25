Left Menu

Modi Blasts Congress Over One Rank, One Pension at Ghazipur Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress at an election rally in Ghazipur for delaying the implementation of 'One Rank, One Pension' for soldiers. He praised the valor of Ghazipur's citizens and accused opposition leaders of ignoring the needs of the poor and farmers. The key contest in Ghazipur is between BJP's Paras Nath Rai and SP's Afzal Ansari.

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:42 IST
Modi Blasts Congress Over One Rank, One Pension at Ghazipur Rally
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing the party of not allowing the soldiers to get 'One Rank, One Pension'.

At an election rally in Ghazipur, he said, ''The Congress had the expertise of delaying works and snatching rights. They did not allow our jawans get 'One Rank, One Pension'. It was implemented when Modi came (to power).'' Asserting that Ghazipur tells the tales of valour and bravery, Modi said, ''Ghazipur and Gamhar village -- the names are enough as brave soldiers emerge from every house. Has any place other than Ghazipur have this honour? The entire country is indebted to this land.'' Attacking the opposition, the prime minister said, ''Leaders of the 'parivarvadi' (dynastic) parties kept on building palace after palace. But, the poor, farmers, labourers and Dalits were deprived and they struggled to meet their small needs.'' Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, ''SP's 'shahzade' (prince) once said that he would stop the entry of mafia. Then he went and sat at the feet of the mafia.'' In the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, with the main contest is between Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party and Paras Nath Rai of the BJP. Voting for the seat will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024