Hua Chunying: China's Dynamic New Vice Foreign Minister

China's longstanding Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has been appointed as the Vice Foreign Minister, according to an official announcement here on Monday.

Outspoken embodying China's Wolf Warrior diplomacy in highlighting Beijing's narratives, the 54-year-old diplomat will be the youngest among the current lot of five Vice Foreign Ministers and the only woman official at the top echelons of the Ministry.

The Vice Ministers included China's former envoy to India Sun Weidong.

A member of the ruling Communist Party of China, Hua was spokesperson since 2012 and the Assistant Minister heading the Ministry's media department before her appointment as Vice Minister.

