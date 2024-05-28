Former Minister Narad Rai Set to Join BJP, Praises Modi and Shah
In a blow to the Samajwadi Party, former minister Narad Rai indicates his intention to join the BJP, expressing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Rai's meeting with Shah and SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar in Varanasi solidifies this potential political shift.
In a setback for the Samajwadi Party, its leader and former minister Narad Rai hinted that he is all set to join the BJP and heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
He also shared a photograph of his meeting with Shah in which SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar was also seen.
Rai, according to SBSP national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar, had met Shah in Varanasi on Monday.
''I will strengthen the thinking and nationalist ideology of empowering the poor living in the last row of the society following the resolve of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has made India proud in the world, and the illustrious Home Minister of India, the Chanakya of politics, Honorable Amit Shah ji. Jai Jai Shri Ram,'' Rai said in a post on X.
At a meeting in Khori Pakad village on Monday, Raid had alleged that he was humiliated at a rally in favour of SP candidate Sanatan Pandey as his name was not taken by SP president Akhilesh Yadav though he was present on the dais.
At the meeting, he had sought support to put a ''lock'' on the cycle (SP's election symbol). Voting in Ballia will be held on June 1 in the seventh phase. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Shekhar from the seat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
