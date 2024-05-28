Modi Slams TMC for Depriving OBC Rights in West Bengal

Asserting that the Calcutta High Court has exposed the ''treachery'' of the TMC with the OBCs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal for ''snatching the rights of OBC youths'' for appeasement politics and ''vote jihad''.

Addressing an election rally in Barasat, Modi, without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, criticised her for questioning the court and wondered if the TMC would now ''let loose its goons on judges'' following unfavourable rulings.

''The court has exposed the treachery of the Trinamool Congress with the OBCs. By designating 77 Muslim castes as OBCs, TMC unlawfully deprived lakhs of OBC youths of their rights. The party snatched the rights of OBC youths to support its appeasement politics and 'vote jihad'. The TMC has betrayed the OBCs of West Bengal,'' he asserted.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court struck down the Other Backward Classes (OBC) status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010, observing that such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in the state are ''illegal''.

''Religion indeed appears to have been the sole criterion'' for declaring these communities as OBCs, the court said, adding that it ''is of the view that the selection of 77 classes of Muslims as backwards is an affront to the Muslim community as a whole.'' Banerjee had said she would ''not accept'' the ruling, claiming that the verdict was ''passed under the influence of the BJP''.

During the rally, Modi said: ''It is quite evident that TMC doesn't like those who expose its treachery and lies. I am astonished to see how the party is questioning the judiciary. Don't they have any faith in the judiciary and our Constitution?'' ''The way they are attacking judges is unprecedented. I would like to know whether the TMC would now let loose its goons on judges as they are exposed. The entire country is seeing how TMC is strangulating the judiciary in West Bengal,'' Modi said.

He also hit out at the INDIA bloc and the TMC, calling them ''corrupt'', and said those indulging in such practices would not be spared.

''INDI alliance talks about X-raying the incomes of the poor and middle class, but we will X-ray the black money of these corrupt people. We will ensure that those involved in corruption will think 100 times before indulging in it," he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to combat corruption, the PM said after his resolve of ''na khaunga, na khane dunga'' (I will neither accept bribes nor allow others to take), his new guarantee is ''jisne khaya hain unse bahar nikalunga'' (those who have taken bribes, will have to return it).

''Those involved in corruption will be held accountable and we are considering legal measures to return the money to those who have been looted,'' he said, The Prime Minister also criticised Banerjee for her recent comments against a few monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha and alleged these socio-religious organisations were being threatened to appease the TMC's vote bank.

''The TMC cannot tolerate the truth. It targets anyone who exposes the party's crimes. You have seen that a TMC MLA had recently remarked that Hindus will be drowned in river Bhagirathi. Following the comment, the saints and monks in Bengal had asked the party to correct its mistake. But, the TMC started abusing the monks for the sake of appeasement politics,'' Modi asserted.

The PM criticised the TMC over the Sandeshkhali case, stating that it ''refrained'' from taking action against culprits and is now ''pointing fingers at women who suffered atrocities''.

''When the sisters of Sandeshkhali demanded justice, the TMC targeted them. I applaud the courage and bravery of our sister Rekha Patra, the BJP candidate from Basirhat. She is fighting against a force like the TMC. The women of this state and the country are with her,'' he said.

The PM also slammed the TMC for opposing the CAA in Bengal due to its ''vote bank politics''.

''Due to the politics of appeasement, the TMC is spreading canards against the CAA. But, today the whole country is witness to hundreds of refugees getting citizenship. Nothing has been taken away from anyone rather they have been respected as sons and daughters of Mother India,'' he said.

Reaching out to the Matua community of Bengal, who are expected to benefit most from the CAA, he said: ''Now, no power in the world can stop you from getting Indian citizenship.'' At another rally at Baruipur under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, Modi asserted that the TMC could never do any good for the youths of the state.

''The TMC and good governance have no relation. You won't find good governance in Bengal even under a microscope. The TMC works only for its vote bank and can never do anything good for the youths of the state. The party has no vision,'' the PM said.

Referring to the Cyclone Remal that hit the state on Sunday, the Prime Minister said he had closely monitored the cyclone's progress and commended the NDRF and other teams for their relief efforts.

''The central government is committed to providing all necessary support to the state government,'' he said.

Later, Modi held a roadshow in Kolkata, in support of BJP candidates --Tapas Roy from Kolkata North and Silbhadra Dutta from Dum Dum.

Before the event, the PM visited Maa Sarada's residence at Bagbazar and paid homage to her.

He also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his statue at Shyambazar Five Point Crossing.

