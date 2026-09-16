James Rodriguez: End of an Era in Colombian Football

Renowned Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday, capping a celebrated career that saw him earn 131 caps for his country.

Rodriguez, 35, became a national hero in 2014, leading Colombia to the World Cup quarter-finals with six goals, including a spectacular strike against Uruguay that won him the FIFA Puskas Award.

After stints with top clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Rodriguez recently joined Atletico Nacional, marking a significant return to his home country.