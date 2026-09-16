James Rodriguez: End of an Era in Colombian Football
Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez retired from international football after a distinguished career. He earned 131 caps and was pivotal in Colombia's 2014 World Cup run, scoring six goals. Rodriguez, who made his debut in 2011, has played for clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and recently signed with Atletico Nacional.
Renowned Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday, capping a celebrated career that saw him earn 131 caps for his country.
Rodriguez, 35, became a national hero in 2014, leading Colombia to the World Cup quarter-finals with six goals, including a spectacular strike against Uruguay that won him the FIFA Puskas Award.
After stints with top clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Rodriguez recently joined Atletico Nacional, marking a significant return to his home country.
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