UK Weighs Membership in Canada's Global Defense Bank

British officials are reportedly evaluating a plan for the United Kingdom to become a member of a Canada-headed global defense bank. The Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the situation, shared the news on Tuesday.

The proposal hints at a potential expansion of the UK's defense cooperation on an international scale, aligning with Canada's efforts to bolster global defense strategies.

However, Reuters has not independently confirmed the Financial Times' report. As discussions continue, the implications of such a move for both nations remain a topic of interest.