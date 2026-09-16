Global Market Turmoil: Stocks Plunge and Treasury Yields Surge

Global stocks slumped as U.S. Treasury yields reached their highest levels since 2007, influenced by inflation concerns and anticipated interest rate hikes. The Federal Reserve's deliberations take center stage, with market indexes reflecting widespread losses. Energy shares rose amidst geopolitical tensions, triggering a commodity price surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:00 IST
Global Market Turmoil: Stocks Plunge and Treasury Yields Surge
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Global stock markets faced a downward trend on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as U.S. Treasury yields soared to levels not seen since 2007. Oil prices remained robust, exceeding $100 per barrel, further fueling investor anxiety about future interest rates, the economy, and inflationary pressures.

Investor focus has shifted towards the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, with expectations of at least a quarter-point rate hike. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's hesitance in revealing rate guidance has left Wall Street indexes, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, reeling with losses. However, energy stocks enjoyed gains as geopolitical tensions weighed in.

U.S. Treasury yields continue to climb ahead of the Fed’s decision, while the dollar's strength affected currency markets. Meanwhile, European markets mirrored this volatility, with technology stocks under strain, and global commodity prices, led by oil and gold, witnessing upward momentum due to international conflicts.

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