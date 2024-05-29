Russian Nationalist Igor Girkin Loses Appeal Against Jail Term

Prominent Russian nationalist ex-militia commander Igor Girkin, who accused President Vladimir Putin and the army of failure in the war in Ukraine, lost his appeal on Wednesday against a four-year jail term, the RIA state news agency reported.

Girkin, who used the nom de guerre Igor Strelkov during fighting in east Ukraine a decade ago, was convicted by a Moscow court in January of inciting extremism, a charge he denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)