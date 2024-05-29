Russian Nationalist Igor Girkin Loses Appeal Against Jail Term
Prominent Russian nationalist and ex-militia commander Igor Girkin, who has been vocal in criticizing President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military’s conduct in Ukraine, has lost his appeal against a four-year jail term. Girkin was convicted of inciting extremism by a Moscow court in January, a charge he denied.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Prominent Russian nationalist ex-militia commander Igor Girkin, who accused President Vladimir Putin and the army of failure in the war in Ukraine, lost his appeal on Wednesday against a four-year jail term, the RIA state news agency reported.
Girkin, who used the nom de guerre Igor Strelkov during fighting in east Ukraine a decade ago, was convicted by a Moscow court in January of inciting extremism, a charge he denied.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Terrorism and extremism have started to consume those who have long practised it: EAM S Jaishankar.
Moscow Court Dismisses Appeals for Putin Critic's Poisoning Investigations
False Assassination Claim on Social Media Leads to 5-Year Jail Term in South Africa
Rising Extremism in Thuringia: AfD's Influence on German Politics
Four Indian Prisoners Return from Pakistan After Jail Term Completion