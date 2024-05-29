Left Menu

Russian Nationalist Igor Girkin Loses Appeal Against Jail Term

Prominent Russian nationalist and ex-militia commander Igor Girkin, who has been vocal in criticizing President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military’s conduct in Ukraine, has lost his appeal against a four-year jail term. Girkin was convicted of inciting extremism by a Moscow court in January, a charge he denied.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:27 IST
Russian Nationalist Igor Girkin Loses Appeal Against Jail Term
Igor Girkin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Prominent Russian nationalist ex-militia commander Igor Girkin, who accused President Vladimir Putin and the army of failure in the war in Ukraine, lost his appeal on Wednesday against a four-year jail term, the RIA state news agency reported.

Girkin, who used the nom de guerre Igor Strelkov during fighting in east Ukraine a decade ago, was convicted by a Moscow court in January of inciting extremism, a charge he denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Next-Gen Testing for Aluminum Can Lids: Advanced EIS Techniques for Beverage Can Durability
Blog

Next-Gen Testing for Aluminum Can Lids: Advanced EIS Techniques for Beverage...

 Global
2
Tata Group's AI Revolution: Over 100 GenAI Projects in Action!

Tata Group's AI Revolution: Over 100 GenAI Projects in Action!

 India
3
India's Battle with Tobacco: A Call for Progressive Harm Reduction

India's Battle with Tobacco: A Call for Progressive Harm Reduction

 India
4
World Bank Approves $1.2 Billion to Support Kenya’s Fiscal Sustainability and Resilient Growth

World Bank Approves $1.2 Billion to Support Kenya’s Fiscal Sustainability an...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Sailing Towards Sustainability: Global Efforts Unite for Biodiversity Conservation

Next-Gen Testing for Aluminum Can Lids: Advanced EIS Techniques for Beverage Can Durability

Breaking Down Barriers: The Future of Hospitals in Global Health Systems

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024