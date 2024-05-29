Nadda Slams Jharkhand Ruling Coalition Over 'Jihad' Allegations

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of patronising forces indulging in ''love jihad'', ''land jihad'' and ''infiltration jihad''.

Addressing an election rally in Deoghar, Nadda alleged that forces supported by the state's ruling coalition were committing atrocities on tribal women and grabbing their land.

''The government which came to power on issues such as 'jal, jungle, jameen' (water, forest and land) indulged in patronising forces active in land jihad and love jihad. They are manipulating tribal girls... It (government) is patronising jihad by infiltrators. Sand and land loot is at its peak. Do you want such a government to continue?'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had claimed that the ruling alliance in the state was supporting ''infiltration'' and that a big crisis was looming over Jharkhand as a result of it.

Hitting out at the Congress over the issue of reservation, he claimed that its leader Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of the Constitution but never reads it.

''Rahul Gandhi should reply as to why reservation for tribals and Dalits was snatched four times in Andhra Pradesh and handed over to Muslims. I need a reply as to why you snatched OBC reservation two times in Karnataka and gave it to Muslims. This is unconstitutional,'' Nadda said.

He alleged that the leaders of the JMM and Congress were involved in ''looting'' public money and they would be sent to jail.

''Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad, and TMC and DMK leaders are all out on bail. Hemant, Sisodia and Satyender Jain are still in jail,'' he said, asking the people at the rally if such leaders should be voted to power.

Maintaining that the Modi government undertook a number of development initiatives over the last 10 years, he said, ''World's 40 per cent digital transactions now take place in India.'' He said it was due to initiatives spearheaded by PM Modi that India has become the second-largest player in both steel and pharma sectors, while also securing the third position in automobile.

''There has been remarkable progress in the petrochemical sector, and India has become the third-largest in the automobile sector, surpassing Japan. Additionally, India has the third-largest toy industry and has secured the second position in steel production. A decade ago, mobile phones used to be labeled 'Made in China', but today, 97 per cent are produced in India,'' he said.

''A decade ago, the common man in India had resigned to the belief that politics would never change, that nothing would change in India and that we would always remain backward, that our nation is corrupt. But in 10 years, PM Modi, through his actions, dedication and hard work, has propelled the nation forward,'' he claimed.

Nadda also claimed that a decade ago, votes were sought on the basis of caste, religion and region, but PM Modi transformed the culture and definition of politics by ''introducing the ideas of development and progress''.

He said that while it took decades for medicines of diseases such as tuberculosis and diphtheria to reach India, ''During the COVID-19 pandemic, under the leadership of PM Modi, India swiftly developed two vaccines within nine months of the first case registered on January 27, 2020.'' Nadda said India has emerged as a powerful force globally and when earthquakes struck Nepal and Turkey, it was the first to offer assistance.

The BJP president said that at present 28 km of national highways are being constructed per day and 55,000 km have already been built.

''In addition, 26,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid,'' he said.

Nadda was campaigning for BJP's Dumka candidate Sita Soren, Rajmahal nominee Tala Marandi and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey. Elections in these constituencies will be held on June 1.

After the public meeting, he participated in a roadshow in Deoghar, which started at the Sheo Lok premises and culminated at the Veer Kunwar Singh Chowk.

