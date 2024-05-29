Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Vibrant Roadshow in Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an energetic roadshow in Gorakhpur, supported by BJP candidate Ravi Kishan, with widespread community participation, including the minority community, who showered flowers and captured the event on their mobile phones.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:31 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Vibrant Roadshow in Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow here on Wednesday evening, during which the city reverberated with the slogan of ''Abki baar 400 paar.'' Amidst the beats of drums, brass bands, damaru, and turahi tunes, the roadshow was held in support of BJP candidate Ravi Kishan. CM Adityanath accepted greetings, while flowers showered and the lotus symbol adorned the route.

The roadshow led by CM Adityanath commenced from the Town Hall intersection and culminated at Vijay Chowk, covering approximately three kilometers.

The roadshow commenced with the conch shells (shankh) blown by 51 Vedic students.

Slogans such as ''Jai Shri Ram,'' ''Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge,'' ''Ek hi nara, ek hi naam, Modi-Yogi Jai Shri Ram,'' ''Ram bhakt hi raj karega Dilli ke singhasan par,'' and ''Gorakhpur ka ek mission, Ravi Kishan-Ravi Kishan'' echoed through the air.

The roadshow also saw a massive turnout from all communities, including a significant participation from the minority community. Along the route, members of the Muslim community welcomed the chief minister's procession by showering flowers from their homes and shops.

Many Muslim women captured the roadshow on their mobile phones from their rooftops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024