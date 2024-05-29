Yogi Adityanath's Vibrant Roadshow in Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow here on Wednesday evening, during which the city reverberated with the slogan of ''Abki baar 400 paar.'' Amidst the beats of drums, brass bands, damaru, and turahi tunes, the roadshow was held in support of BJP candidate Ravi Kishan. CM Adityanath accepted greetings, while flowers showered and the lotus symbol adorned the route.

The roadshow led by CM Adityanath commenced from the Town Hall intersection and culminated at Vijay Chowk, covering approximately three kilometers.

The roadshow commenced with the conch shells (shankh) blown by 51 Vedic students.

Slogans such as ''Jai Shri Ram,'' ''Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge,'' ''Ek hi nara, ek hi naam, Modi-Yogi Jai Shri Ram,'' ''Ram bhakt hi raj karega Dilli ke singhasan par,'' and ''Gorakhpur ka ek mission, Ravi Kishan-Ravi Kishan'' echoed through the air.

The roadshow also saw a massive turnout from all communities, including a significant participation from the minority community. Along the route, members of the Muslim community welcomed the chief minister's procession by showering flowers from their homes and shops.

Many Muslim women captured the roadshow on their mobile phones from their rooftops.

