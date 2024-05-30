Left Menu

The BJP hailed S&P Global Ratings' upgrade of India's outlook to positive, attributing it to successful government policies. They criticized opposition parties, claiming they are blind to India's progress. The spokesperson expressed confidence in winning upcoming elections, citing visible economic growth under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:15 IST
BJP Celebrates S&P Global Ratings' Positive Outlook on India's Growth
The BJP on Thursday hailed the S&P Global Ratings' report on India's growth prospects as a ''stamp of authority'' on the success of the Centre's policies and hit out at opposition parties, saying they cannot see it as they are blindfolded.

After a gap of about 10 years, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday upped India's outlook to positive from stable on robust growth prospects for the next three years and public spending, and raised hopes for an upgrade in two years, provided the Centre continues with its reforms and policies to keep fiscal deficit under check.

''It is a big achievement and a stamp of authority on the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisions taken by his government in the last 10 years,'' Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He said global rating agencies have started understanding Modi's resolve to make India a developed country with the results of his government's policy initiatives and decisions taken for the country's progress now becoming visible.

''Our opposition parties cannot see it as they are blindfolded. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of other opposition parties are blindfolded, not the global agencies. They are clearly seeing the growth of the Indian economy. That is why they have upped India's outlook to positive,'' the BJP leader added.

He said the people of the country are also able to see the country's progress under Modi and showing faith in his leadership.

''We are fully confident that this time again, they will ensure the BJP's victory (in the Lok Sabha polls) with a thumping majority,'' Islam said.

The last phase of polling for the parliamentary election is scheduled to be held on June 1 for 57 constituencies spread across eight states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The counting of the votes cast in all the seven phases of the election will be taken up on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

