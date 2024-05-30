Left Menu

"If Prime Minister has cheated any state, it is Bihar...": RJD leader Misa Bharti

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Misa Bharti on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cheated the state of Bihar and fooled the public by not granting the special status to the state for the last 10 years.

RJD leader Misa Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Misa Bharti on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cheated the state of Bihar and fooled the public by not granting the special status to the state for the last 10 years. "The election campaign was good, I want to thank the people for the love and blessings we received. The public's trust in the INDIA alliance is visible, the Prime Minister did not fulfil even one of the promises he made in 10 years. If the Prime Minister has cheated any state, it is Bihar. Bihar has been deceived. So many MPs go from here but no one raised their voice in favour of the development of the state. What happened to the promise of the special status and special package to Bihar? Here Unemployment and migration are big problems," Misa Bharti told ANI.

Earlier former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, declared that the BJP has been eliminated in Bihar and that the INDIA alliance is securing a significant victory in the elections. He asserted that the INDIA alliance government will be established this time, backed by strong public support." BJP has been wiped out in Bihar and we are winning the elections in Bihar with a good margin. This time the INDIA alliance government is going to be formed. We have full public support".

Under the INDIA bloc agreement in Bihar, the RJD is vying for 26 seats, Congress for nine, and the Left parties for the remaining five out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. While, in the NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) on 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Elections in Bihar are contested in all seven phases.

With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

