Trump's Trial and Conviction: A Historic Legal Battle

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Explainer-Can Trump be president despite his criminal conviction?

Donald Trump's criminal conviction for illegally covering up a hush money payment to a porn star will not prevent the Republican candidate from pursuing his campaign to retake the White House, even if he were sentenced to prison before the Nov. 5 election. Here's why.

Republican mega donor Adelson to back major pro-Trump spending group

Casino billionaire and Republican mega donor Miriam Adelson will be the lead financier of a spending group backing U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, in what could be a major financial boost in his rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden. The Preserve America super PAC, which Adelson and her late husband Sheldon Adelson donated to in the 2020 election cycle, has been revived, and Adelson will be a "lead donor" this time around too, said Dave Carney, a Republican strategist who will run the group.

US allows bulk milk testing for bird flu before cattle transport

U.S. farmers will be able to test bulk supplies of milk from their dairy cows for bird flu rather than milk from individual cows before gaining approval to ship them across state lines, the Agriculture Department said on Thursday, in a move aimed at expanding testing. The change shows how government officials are trying to contain the disease while minimizing economic damage to farmers after the bird flu virus spread to cows and three dairy workers since late March. But some veterinarians warn the bulk tests may be insufficient.

Analysis-How Donald Trump got convicted at his hush money trial

In their opening statement at Donald Trump's criminal trial, the prosecutors seeking to win the first-ever criminal conviction of a sitting or former U.S. president made a bold prediction: they would have hard evidence to back up testimony from Michael Cohen, the star witness branded a liar by the defense. Over the next several weeks, jurors heard testimony from insiders at Trump's real estate company, his 2016 presidential campaign, and his White House that methodically backed up the two core elements of Manhattan District Alvin Bragg's case: that Trump was aware of a "catch-and-kill" conspiracy to buy the silence of people with negative information before the election, and that he was involved in a cover-up of Cohen's hush money payment to a porn star.

Muslim nurse in New York fired after calling Israel's war in Gaza 'genocide'

A New York City hospital fired a Palestinian American Muslim nurse after she called Israel's war in Gaza a "genocide" during an acceptance speech for an award for her work with bereaved mothers who lost their children during pregnancy and childbirth. A spokesperson of the hospital, NYU Langone Health, said on Thursday that labor and delivery nurse Hesen Jabr had previously been warned not to bring her views "on this divisive and charged issue into the workplace."

Donald Trump can sue niece over NY Times article, NY appeals court rules

A New York state appeals court said Donald Trump can sue his niece Mary Trump for giving the New York Times information for its Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 probe into his finances and his alleged effort to avoid taxes. The Appellate Division in Manhattan found a "substantial" legal basis for Donald Trump to claim that his niece violated confidentiality provisions of a 2001 settlement over the estate of his father, Fred Trump Sr.

Bird flu infects third US dairy worker; Michigan set to expand testing

A third U.S. dairy worker tested positive for bird flu after exposure to infected cows, and was the first to suffer respiratory problems, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The infection was the second human case in Michigan, which has confirmed more cases of bird flu in dairy cattle than any other state. It also expands the symptoms for human cases, after the two workers who previously tested positive experienced only conjunctivitis, or pink eye, and recovered.

Biden campaign taps friend groups, social media, with unpredictable results

Andrea Dyess, 57, was already a Joe Biden fan, but after meeting him in her neighborhood of Racine, Wisconsin, in May, she has been talking to anyone who will listen about giving him four more years in the White House. Dyess was on a street corner with her two young grandchildren trying to catch a glimpse of Biden's motorcade, when a campaign worker invited her to join the president at a nearby community center.

Four civilians, two cops shot in Minneapolis, police say

Four civilians and two Minneapolis police officers were wounded on Thursday from a shooting in the Whittier neighborhood south of downtown, police said. Two of the civilians were killed after a gunman opened fire, and one of the officers was critically wounded, KMSP television reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Guilty on all counts, Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime on Thursday when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. After two days of deliberation, the 12-member jury pronounced Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts he faced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)