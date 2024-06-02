Bhaichung Bhutia: A Political Downturn in Sikkim

In a surprising political upset, former India football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice president, Bhaichung Bhutia, faced defeat in the Barfung Assembly constituency. He lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia, who secured 8,358 votes, compared to Bhutia's 4,012.

Dadul Lepcha from the Citizen Action Party - Sikkim, and BJP's Tashi Dadul Bhutia garnered 656 and 298 votes respectively. This result marks a significant moment in Sikkim's political landscape as SKM swept the elections with a landslide, winning 31 of the 32 assembly seats.

Bhutia, who recently joined the SDF and merged his Hamro Sikkim Party with it, witnessed the SDF's unprecedented decline. The SDF, which dominated Sikkim's politics for 25 years, managed to secure only one seat, with its president Pawan Kumar Chamling losing in both contested constituencies.

