Bhaichung Bhutia: A Political Downturn in Sikkim

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia lost the Barfung Assembly seat to SKM's Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia in Sikkim. SKM secured 31 out of 32 seats, with the opposition SDF winning only one seat. Bhutia joined SDF before the elections and merged his Hamro Sikkim Party.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 02-06-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 17:55 IST
In a surprising political upset, former India football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice president, Bhaichung Bhutia, faced defeat in the Barfung Assembly constituency. He lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia, who secured 8,358 votes, compared to Bhutia's 4,012.

Dadul Lepcha from the Citizen Action Party - Sikkim, and BJP's Tashi Dadul Bhutia garnered 656 and 298 votes respectively. This result marks a significant moment in Sikkim's political landscape as SKM swept the elections with a landslide, winning 31 of the 32 assembly seats.

Bhutia, who recently joined the SDF and merged his Hamro Sikkim Party with it, witnessed the SDF's unprecedented decline. The SDF, which dominated Sikkim's politics for 25 years, managed to secure only one seat, with its president Pawan Kumar Chamling losing in both contested constituencies.

