LS Polls: INDIA bloc says "no truth" in exit polls; jubilation in BJP camp

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders rejoiced at the exit poll results predicted a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance, the opposition INDIA bloc leaders rubbished the outcomes saying that they will be forming the government at the Centre winning at least 295 seats. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said that the INDIA bloc will win more than 10 seats in the state and more than 295 seats in the country.

"...INDIA alliance is winning more than 295 seats...there is no truth in exit polls...In Jharkhand also our situation is good. We will win more than 10 seats in Jharkhand," Soren said speaking to reporters on Sunday. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a partner in the INDIA bloc and has a coalition government with the Congress in the state.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who was earlier with the AIADMK and has contested as an independent candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency backed by the BJP-led NDA said that the BJP will get a "large majority" in the Lok Sabha elections. "There is a good chance that the BJP will get a large majority in the recent elections and form a government again. My victory chance is very bright...," Panneerselvam said after offering prayers at the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai.

Speaking about his erstwhile party, he said, "You are watching what is happening in the AIADMK party, and you know by whom this AIADMK party is so fragmented. People will know after the result of this election..." After the exit polls predicted that the BJP will surpass the ruling TMC in the number of seats in West Bengal, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur who contested from Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency said that his party will be winning 22 seats.

"We will win 22 seats. TMC will 19 and Congress will win 1 seat...," Thakur said. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and the BJP won 18. Congress won only 2 seats.

After the exit polls on Sunday predicted that Odisha is going to witness a neck-and-neck fight with the two-decade rule of Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the Assembly elections, party State president Manmohan Samal said that the credit goes to Prime Minister Modi and the majority of the people are attached to him. "The credit goes to PM Modi...91-93 per cent people are attached to him...the public is convinced and they fought the elections on the behalf of BJP...The public of Odisha want to change and they will dethrone the BJD government...," Samal said speaking to ANI.

In the 2019 legislative assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD posted a thumping victory winning 112 seats out of 147 in the state. The BJP won 23 and the Congress managed to win nine seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority, exit polls predicted on Saturday and indicated that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties.

A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut. (ANI)

