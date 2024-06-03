Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047: Reform, Perform, Transform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a reassessment of outdated beliefs and emphasized the need for all-round reforms. He defines the roadmap for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, focusing on speed, scale, scope, and standards. Modi's vision aligns with aspirations and reflects India's growing global importance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:16 IST
PM Modi's Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047: Reform, Perform, Transform
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to reassess outdated thinking and free society from the pressure of pessimism, emphasizing the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' in the next 25 years leading to India's centenary of independence.

Modi highlighted that the world of the 21st century is looking towards India with many hopes, necessitating a change in traditional thinking beyond economic reforms. In an article penned on a recent flight from Kanyakumari to Delhi, Modi called for a shift in mindset towards comprehensive reforms.

Outlining his government's agenda if re-elected, Modi stressed the need for speed, scale, scope, and standards in the quest for excellence. He emphasized the importance of positivity and innovation, advocating for freedom from outdated beliefs and relentless contributions from all citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024