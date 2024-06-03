PM Modi's Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047: Reform, Perform, Transform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to reassess outdated thinking and free society from the pressure of pessimism, emphasizing the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' in the next 25 years leading to India's centenary of independence.

Modi highlighted that the world of the 21st century is looking towards India with many hopes, necessitating a change in traditional thinking beyond economic reforms. In an article penned on a recent flight from Kanyakumari to Delhi, Modi called for a shift in mindset towards comprehensive reforms.

Outlining his government's agenda if re-elected, Modi stressed the need for speed, scale, scope, and standards in the quest for excellence. He emphasized the importance of positivity and innovation, advocating for freedom from outdated beliefs and relentless contributions from all citizens.

