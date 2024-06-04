Vince Fong Takes Congressional Seat in Special Election

In a significant political development, Republican Vince Fong of California was sworn into Congress on Monday following a special election victory. The election was held to complete the term of deposed former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Fong, who previously served in the California State Assembly, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and McCarthy. The ceremony saw McCarthy attending in person from the House floor. With Fong's induction, Republicans now hold a 218-213 majority.

Addressing his constituents from Central Valley, Fong emphasized the need for Congress to tackle pressing issues such as the US-Mexico border situation, rising everyday costs, and community safety. He vowed to deliver tangible solutions.

Fong defeated Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in last month's special election to secure the seat in California's 20th Congressional District. Notably, McCarthy's political action committee contributed over $700,000 to boost Fong's campaign.

Expressing gratitude, Fong referred to McCarthy as a mentor and friend who has tirelessly served the Central Valley and the nation.

