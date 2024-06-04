Modi's BJP Takes Commanding Lead in Indian Elections

(Recasts with lead in majority seats)

NEW DELHI, June 4 (Reuters) -

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance raced away to lead in more than 272 seats - the minimum needed for a simple majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament - in early vote-counting trends on Tuesday, TV channels said.

