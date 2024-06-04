Modi's BJP Takes Commanding Lead in Indian Elections
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance took a commanding lead in over 272 seats, surpassing the minimum needed for a simple majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament, according to early vote-counting trends reported by TV channels on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI, June 4 (Reuters) -
