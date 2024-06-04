Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Awaits Verdict: Vote Counting Begins for Lok Sabha Polls

The vote counting for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's 39 constituencies began at 8 AM on Tuesday. The process started under tight security across all counting centers, with the postal ballots being counted first. A total of 950 candidates contested in the regions which had a 69.72% voter turnout.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:46 IST
The vote counting for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections across Tamil Nadu's 39 constituencies commenced at 8 AM on Tuesday, amidst stringent police security at all counting centers.

The process initiated with the postal ballots, reflecting a crucial step in determining the election outcomes. A notable voter turnout of 69.72 percent was observed in the single-phase election.

An extensive pool of 950 candidates contested in these segments, making this election fiercely competitive and closely watched.

