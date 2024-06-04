Left Menu

BJP Holds Lead in Karnataka: Counting Underway in Lok Sabha Segments

The BJP leads in 11 seats, followed by Congress in four, and JD(S) in two as the counting of postal ballots starts in Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha segments. Key leaders like Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi are ahead in their respective constituencies. Karnataka is a pivotal state for BJP in South India.

The BJP surged ahead in 11 seats, Congress in four, and JD(S) in two as the counting of postal ballots commenced across 28 Lok Sabha segments in Karnataka. Counting kicked off at 29 centres at 8 am, with BJP's Pralhad Joshi and JD(S)'s H D Kumaraswamy leading in their respective segments of Dharwad and Mandya, according to official sources.

Karnataka stands as the linchpin for the BJP in South India, having previously held power here. The 2019 general elections saw Congress securing only one seat out of 28, while BJP clinched 25 seats and supported an independent victory. JD(S), under former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, won one constituency amidst a coalition-run with Congress.

In September last year, JD(S) aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and collaborated with BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, contesting in three seats: Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

