G Kishan Reddy's Temple Visit Ahead of Telangana Vote Count

Ahead of the crucial vote count for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy made a significant visit to the Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple at the historic Charminar. This act comes as part of the party's final phase of spiritual and moral preparation.

While addressing reporters, Reddy expressed unwavering confidence in the BJP's prospects, forecasting a double-digit seat victory in Telangana and an anticipated third-term government at the Centre. His comments speak volumes about the party's strategy and morale at this critical juncture.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, conducted on May 13, have set the stage for a high-stakes political showdown, with all eyes now on the impending vote count.

