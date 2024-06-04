G Kishan Reddy's Temple Visit Ahead of Telangana Vote Count
Ahead of the crucial vote count for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy visited the Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar. Reddy is optimistic about BJP's performance, predicting double-digit wins in Telangana and another term at the Centre. The elections took place on May 13.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the crucial vote count for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy made a significant visit to the Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple at the historic Charminar. This act comes as part of the party's final phase of spiritual and moral preparation.
While addressing reporters, Reddy expressed unwavering confidence in the BJP's prospects, forecasting a double-digit seat victory in Telangana and an anticipated third-term government at the Centre. His comments speak volumes about the party's strategy and morale at this critical juncture.
The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, conducted on May 13, have set the stage for a high-stakes political showdown, with all eyes now on the impending vote count.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polling begins for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Polling begins for three seats in Jharkhand's second round of Lok Sabha elections: Official.
LS polls: Polling begins for 14 seats in fifth phase of elections in UP
Polling begins for 35 seats in Odisha's second round of assembly elections: Official.
Polling begins for seven seats in fifth phase of parliamentary elections in West Bengal: Official.