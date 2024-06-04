Left Menu

G Kishan Reddy's Temple Visit Ahead of Telangana Vote Count

Ahead of the crucial vote count for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy visited the Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar. Reddy is optimistic about BJP's performance, predicting double-digit wins in Telangana and another term at the Centre. The elections took place on May 13.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:09 IST
G Kishan Reddy's Temple Visit Ahead of Telangana Vote Count
G Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the crucial vote count for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy made a significant visit to the Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple at the historic Charminar. This act comes as part of the party's final phase of spiritual and moral preparation.

While addressing reporters, Reddy expressed unwavering confidence in the BJP's prospects, forecasting a double-digit seat victory in Telangana and an anticipated third-term government at the Centre. His comments speak volumes about the party's strategy and morale at this critical juncture.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, conducted on May 13, have set the stage for a high-stakes political showdown, with all eyes now on the impending vote count.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024