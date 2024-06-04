Left Menu

BJP Sweeps Initial Trends in Delhi Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP leads in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi according to initial trends. The party, which replaced all but one of its candidates, has an edge during the counting of postal ballots. The BJP faces a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance.

Updated: 04-06-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:25 IST
Early trends indicate that the BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, multiple TV channels reported.

Despite replacing all its candidates except one, the BJP is gaining momentum during the postal ballot count.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

