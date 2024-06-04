Left Menu

Rising Political Tensions: Khattar Leads in Karnal, Babbar Ahead in Gurugram

Former Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in Karnal, while Congress's Raj Babbar is ahead in the Gurugram parliamentary seat, according to the Election Commission's data.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:00 IST
Rising Political Tensions: Khattar Leads in Karnal, Babbar Ahead in Gurugram
Manohar Lal Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest update from the Election Commission, BJP candidate and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in the Karnal parliamentary seat with a margin of 3,388 votes over Congress's Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Meanwhile, tension mounts in Gurugram, where Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh is trailing behind Congress candidate Raj Babbar, who has secured a substantial lead of 17,462 votes.

As electoral dynamics continue to unfold, these developments mark significant indicators of regional political trends in the state of Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024