Rising Political Tensions: Khattar Leads in Karnal, Babbar Ahead in Gurugram
Former Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in Karnal, while Congress's Raj Babbar is ahead in the Gurugram parliamentary seat, according to the Election Commission's data.
In the latest update from the Election Commission, BJP candidate and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in the Karnal parliamentary seat with a margin of 3,388 votes over Congress's Divyanshu Budhiraja.
Meanwhile, tension mounts in Gurugram, where Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh is trailing behind Congress candidate Raj Babbar, who has secured a substantial lead of 17,462 votes.
As electoral dynamics continue to unfold, these developments mark significant indicators of regional political trends in the state of Haryana.
