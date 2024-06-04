Left Menu

Tejasvi Surya Lauds Modi's Historic Global Popularity

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic popularity on a global scale, criticizing opposition parties' 'mindless appeasement.' He highlighted Modi's unprecedented consecutive elections and stable governance that focused on development and progressive vision, contrasting it with impractical promises from the opposition.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:43 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, calling it 'historic' by global standards.

Surya, who is seeking reelection from the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency, also criticized the opposition parties for their 'mindless appeasement.'

'It is a historic day for the country in many respects. Perhaps there is no parallel in the world where a democratically elected leader has been consecutively re-elected for the third time with a stronger mandate,' said Surya, who also heads the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Surya remarked that Modi's popularity is unparalleled even on a global scale.

He pointed out that the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections were watershed moments, as voters chose a stable and decisive government focused on development and progress.

'The opposition's promises of free services were unrealistic and amounted to more than the national budget. A less discerning electorate might have fallen for such promises,' Surya added, after offering prayers at his residence on Tuesday.

