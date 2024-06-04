Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Stronghold Unshaken in Kolkata Dakshin

Mamata Banerjee's influence remains robust in Kolkata Dakshin, as Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Roy leads by 13,732 votes in initial trends. BJP's Debashree Chaudhuri trails, while CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim is in third place. The seat has been a TMC stronghold since 1991.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:53 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Stronghold Unshaken in Kolkata Dakshin
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee's aura continues to sway the voters of Kolkata Dakshin, according to initial trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The prestigious seat, represented by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Mala Roy, remains a bastion for the TMC supremo.

Roy, who is pursuing her second term from this well-established stronghold, is currently leading by 13,732 votes over her nearest BJP rival, Debashree Chaudhuri. The figures were confirmed by the ECI. Chaudhuri, previously the sitting MP from Raigunj in north Bengal, was strategically repositioned by her party to challenge the TMC dominance in Kolkata Dakshin.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim is trailing in third place, as per ECI data. Since 1991, Kolkata Dakshin has remained loyal to Banerjee, reflecting the enduring political clout she commands in the region.

