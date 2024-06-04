Parimal Suklabaidya Leads in Silchar by 9,000 Votes

Assam's Transport, Excise, and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has taken a significant lead in the prestigious Silchar (SC) constituency, surpassing his closest contender, Congress member Surya Kanta Sarkar, by over 9,000 votes, according to election officials.

Suklabaidya, who is currently representing the Dholai assembly seat, stepped in for sitting BJP MP Rajdeep Roy after the constituency was designated as a Scheduled Caste seat. Recognized as a prominent political figure in Barak Valley, Suklabaidya has been elected to the state assembly four times, serving as a minister in both the BJP-led governments under Sarabananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This electoral success underscores Suklabaidya's enduring influence and popularity within the region, marking yet another milestone in his political career.

