Left Menu

Parimal Suklabaidya Leads in Silchar by 9,000 Votes

Assam's Transport, Excise, and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya leads in the Silchar (SC) constituency with a margin of over 9,000 votes against his rival, Surya Kanta Sarkar of Congress. A notable politician from the Barak Valley, Suklabaidya has previously been elected four times to the state assembly and served as a minister.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:56 IST
Parimal Suklabaidya Leads in Silchar by 9,000 Votes
Parimal Suklabaidya
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Transport, Excise, and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has taken a significant lead in the prestigious Silchar (SC) constituency, surpassing his closest contender, Congress member Surya Kanta Sarkar, by over 9,000 votes, according to election officials.

Suklabaidya, who is currently representing the Dholai assembly seat, stepped in for sitting BJP MP Rajdeep Roy after the constituency was designated as a Scheduled Caste seat. Recognized as a prominent political figure in Barak Valley, Suklabaidya has been elected to the state assembly four times, serving as a minister in both the BJP-led governments under Sarabananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This electoral success underscores Suklabaidya's enduring influence and popularity within the region, marking yet another milestone in his political career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024