Parimal Suklabaidya Leads in Silchar by 9,000 Votes
Assam's Transport, Excise, and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya leads in the Silchar (SC) constituency with a margin of over 9,000 votes against his rival, Surya Kanta Sarkar of Congress. A notable politician from the Barak Valley, Suklabaidya has previously been elected four times to the state assembly and served as a minister.
Assam's Transport, Excise, and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has taken a significant lead in the prestigious Silchar (SC) constituency, surpassing his closest contender, Congress member Surya Kanta Sarkar, by over 9,000 votes, according to election officials.
Suklabaidya, who is currently representing the Dholai assembly seat, stepped in for sitting BJP MP Rajdeep Roy after the constituency was designated as a Scheduled Caste seat. Recognized as a prominent political figure in Barak Valley, Suklabaidya has been elected to the state assembly four times, serving as a minister in both the BJP-led governments under Sarabananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.
This electoral success underscores Suklabaidya's enduring influence and popularity within the region, marking yet another milestone in his political career.
