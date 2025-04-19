Scheduled Caste Man Stripped and Assaulted in Petbasheerabad Case

A shocking incident of violence against a scheduled caste man has surfaced in Petbasheerabad. The victim was reportedly stripped and beaten by six individuals after he went to mediate in a marital dispute last month. The accused allegedly forced the man to touch their feet and recorded the incident.

The man struggled to stand after the assault and had to receive hospital treatment. Following the ordeal, he approached law enforcement, resulting in a case being lodged against the six accused parties on April 13 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police have since detained three of the suspects as investigations continue. The victim revealed he was attempting to help a relative of the accused couple with their marital issues when the violent encounter occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)