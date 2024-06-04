Left Menu

Landslide Victory for UDF in Kerala: Congress Dominates, BJP Enters

The Congress-led UDF secured a sweeping victory in Kerala, winning 18 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats. BJP broke through in the state with actor-politician Suresh Gopi winning in Thrissur. Rahul Gandhi retained his Wayanad seat with a reduced margin, while the CPI(M)-led LDF faced significant losses.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:00 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress-led UDF has virtually swept the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, clinching an impressive 18 out of 20 seats. This election saw the BJP making a historic breakthrough in the state with actor-politician Suresh Gopi winning the Thrissur seat by a significant margin.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi managed to hold onto the Wayanad seat, though with a reduced margin of 3,64,422 votes, defeating CPI's Annie Raja. This was a stark contrast to his win in 2019, where he secured a margin of 4,31,770 votes.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF faced a severe blow, managing to secure only one seat, the Alathur constituency. Senior CPI(M) leader K Radhakrishnan won this seat, defeating Congress's Ramya Haridas by over 20,000 votes. The BJP-led NDA surprised many by not only winning a seat but also significantly increasing its vote share in several constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

