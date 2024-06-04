Congress Rebounds with Social Justice, Nyay Guarantees in Lok Sabha Upset

The Congress party has staged a remarkable comeback in the Lok Sabha elections, driven by a commitment to social justice and a series of welfare promises under its 'Nyay' guarantees.

Led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's campaign focused on issues affecting the populace and alleged threats to the Constitution posed by the BJP, resonating particularly with the weaker sections of society.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized unity within the opposition INDIA bloc and a collective effort to protect the Constitution, which he claims has inspired the poor and marginalized to support the Congress. The 144-day Bharat Jodo Yatra and subsequent 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were pivotal in shaping the party's vision. Observers suggest that an earlier start and better seat-sharing arrangements could have further enhanced the Congress' performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)