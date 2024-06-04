Muraleedharan's Unexpected Defeat Sparks Political Exit: Reflects on Congress Leadership

In a surprising turn of events, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan announced his retreat from public life following a stinging defeat in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. This decision comes after BJP candidate Suresh Gopi claimed victory, marking a significant setback for the Congress party.

Muraleedharan, a seasoned politician and son of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, attributed his loss to the strategic last-minute shift from Vadakara to Thrissur, aimed at countering the BJP's growing influence. However, despite his initial confidence, he ended up third behind Gopi and CPI's Sunilkumar.

Expressing deep disappointment, Muraleedharan critiqued the Congress national leadership for inadequate support, contrasting it with the robust campaigning by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their respective candidates. Gopi's victory, with a margin of 74,686 votes, marks BJP's first significant win in Kerala's lower house of Parliament.

