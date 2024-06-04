Left Menu

Muraleedharan's Unexpected Defeat Sparks Political Exit: Reflects on Congress Leadership

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, shocked by his defeat in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, announces his decision to step back from public life. While reflecting on the campaign, Muraleedharan expressed disappointment in Congress's national leadership, highlighting the lack of support during the election.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:17 IST
Muraleedharan's Unexpected Defeat Sparks Political Exit: Reflects on Congress Leadership
Muraleedharan
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan announced his retreat from public life following a stinging defeat in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. This decision comes after BJP candidate Suresh Gopi claimed victory, marking a significant setback for the Congress party.

Muraleedharan, a seasoned politician and son of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, attributed his loss to the strategic last-minute shift from Vadakara to Thrissur, aimed at countering the BJP's growing influence. However, despite his initial confidence, he ended up third behind Gopi and CPI's Sunilkumar.

Expressing deep disappointment, Muraleedharan critiqued the Congress national leadership for inadequate support, contrasting it with the robust campaigning by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their respective candidates. Gopi's victory, with a margin of 74,686 votes, marks BJP's first significant win in Kerala's lower house of Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024