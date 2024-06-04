Congress Edges Out BJP in Karnataka Lok Sabha Battle

Left Menu

In a significant shift, the Congress party has made notable gains in the Karnataka Lok Sabha elections, increasing its seat tally from one in 2019 to nine in 2023. The BJP, despite leveraging the Modi factor and forming an alliance with JD(S), saw its seats reduced from 25 in 2019 to 17.

In a notable political shift, the Congress party has managed to significantly improve its performance in the Karnataka Lok Sabha elections, increasing its tally from a mere one seat in 2019 to nine this year. The ruling BJP, despite banking on the Modi factor and forming an alliance with JD(S), saw a reduction in its seats — dropping from 25 in 2019 to 17 in the current polls.

BJP candidates, including three former Chief Ministers and several Union Ministers, had put up a strong fight but ultimately fell short. The Congress, buoyed by its 'five guarantee schemes,' managed to turn the tide, with party leaders emphasizing the close vote share between the two main contenders.

The JD(S) performed modestly, winning two seats, as it joined forces with the BJP in an alliance of compulsion. This current Lok Sabha result marks a significant reversal for the JD(S), which had previously aligned with the Congress. The collaborative efforts between BJP and JD(S) seemed fruitful, especially in the Old Mysuru region.

