The Silent Force: Sonia Gandhi's Enduring Influence in Indian Politics

Sonia Gandhi's acumen lies in her silence, an astute tactic that has once again proven effective as she helped shape the opposition INDIA bloc. Despite health constraints, the 77-year-old Congress leader consciously chose her appearances and words, significantly influencing the political sphere.

Rae Bareli witnessed her strategic presence, a rare campaign where she endorsed her son, Rahul Gandhi, handing over her bastion to him. Her understated approach and steady groundwork have been pivotal as the Congress nears almost 100 seats, a remarkable improvement from 2019.

On the eve of the elections, as exit polls favored the BJP, Gandhi remained calm and optimistic, an attitude substantiated as Congress' fortunes turned. Her guiding hand is evident as she continues to maintain opposition alliances, participating actively in INDIA bloc meetings, underscoring her long-standing political dexterity.

