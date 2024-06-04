Kejriwal's Blazing Campaign Falls Short Against BJP in Delhi Locals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mounted an intense campaign following his release from Tihar Jail on interim bail on May 10, drawing massive crowds at rallies and roadshows. However, his efforts proved inadequate to propel the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) past the formidable challenge posed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital.

In his endeavor to unseat the saffron party, Kejriwal campaigned not only for AAP candidates but also for those fielded by NDIA bloc partners across states including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Yet, the considerable turnout at his rallies did not translate into votes in the Lok Sabha elections, allowing the BJP to maintain its hold in Delhi.

In Punjab, despite AAP's efforts to secure seats, it only managed to win three out of the 13 seats it contested, as the Congress, an INDIA bloc ally in Delhi, clinched seven seats. AAP's overall performance across 22 contested seats, including states like Gujarat and Assam, was dismal, drawing a blank in most regions.

Kejriwal's arrest on May 21 hampered the AAP's campaign significantly, already weakened by the absence of top leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both facing legal issues. His subsequent release energized the party temporarily, but the electoral impact remained muted.

In his post-release address, Kejriwal critiqued the BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His speeches positioned him as a victim of vendetta politics, rallying support against perceived dictatorial tactics. Despite these efforts, AAP's alliance with Congress in specific regions like Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh failed to yield substantial electoral success.

The elections, being a critical test for AAP post its recognition as a national party, underscored the challenges it faces against the BJP's entrenched influence. The party's narrative of fighting corruption and seeking justice did not resonate sufficiently to alter the electoral landscape in its favor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)