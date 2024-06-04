Rajnath Singh Clinches Third Consecutive Victory in Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh secured his third consecutive win in the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, defeating SP candidate Ravidas Mehrotra by 1,35,159 votes. Singh garnered 6,12,709 votes, maintaining the seat's prestige after previous victories by notable politicians including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lalji Tandon.
Defence Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh has clinched his third consecutive victory in the prestigious Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, winning by a margin of 1,35,159 votes on Tuesday.
Rajnath Singh secured 6,12,709 votes, while his primary opponent, Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra, polled 4,77,550 votes. This victory continues Singh's dominance in Lucknow, following a significant win in 2019 against Poonam Sinha and previous successes from the seat's heralded past.
The Lucknow parliamentary seat, once represented by the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for five terms, retains its prestige. Singh's earlier electoral achievements include victories in Ghaziabad in 2009 and a legacy upheld after Lalji Tandon, former Governor of Madhya Pradesh, represented the seat before him.
