Zoram People's Movement Makes Historic Win in Mizoram
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma celebrated the victory of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha in the Lok Sabha elections. The ZPM, a relatively new party, showed remarkable progress by winning Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat. Lalduhoma expressed optimism for future electoral successes and emphasized development efforts.
Mizoram's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha secured a decisive victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The announcement came from Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who highlighted the party's impressive growth. 'The results reflect our expanding influence, particularly in assembly segments where we previously faced challenges,' he stated.
Lalduhoma expressed his delight, pointing out that the ZPM won a majority of votes across 37 assembly segments, including 10 constituencies they had lost in the last assembly polls. This marks the first Lok Sabha election win for the party, which was established in 2017 and registered with the Election Commission in 2019.
Emphasizing the future, Lalduhoma said his government is committed to making massive developmental strides. 'We see this victory as a stepping stone towards achieving greater success in upcoming elections,' he assured the supporters during the celebratory event.
