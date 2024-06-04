Basavaraj Bommai: From Karnataka CM to Lok Sabha Victor
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made his successful debut in the Lok Sabha polls, winning the Haveri seat by defeating Congress's Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath by a margin of 43,513 votes. After serving as an MLA and assuming critical roles within the BJP, Bommai steps into the national political arena.
Bommai, who has been an MLA from Shiggaon and succeeded as Chief Minister with the backing of BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, was instrumental in his party's strategy and campaigning. However, despite his experience, his tenure saw the BJP struggle against Congress narratives during the state elections, which ultimately led to a significant party defeat.
Born on January 28, 1960, in Hubballi, and a Mechanical Engineering graduate, Bommai's journey from an industrial entrepreneur to a seasoned politician underscores his diverse skill set and political acumen. His father, S R Bommai, also served as Chief Minister, highlighting a remarkable father-son legacy in Karnataka's political landscape.
