BJP's Landslide Victory in Himachal Pradesh: Analyzing the Fallout

The BJP has swept all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, marking a significant win over the ruling Congress party. State BJP chief Rajiv Bindal attributed the victory to widespread public support and criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's tenure, calling for his resignation.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:13 IST
The BJP made a clean sweep in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an event that state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal described as a strong mandate given by the people to the saffron party.

In a statement, Bindal highlighted that the Congress party's loss in all seats signifies a major defeat for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who, according to Bindal, has 'failed to deliver' during his 18-month tenure. Bindal has called for Sukhu's resignation on moral grounds.

Despite allegations of the Congress government misusing its power, threatening employees, and registering false cases against BJP candidates, Bindal noted that the BJP still managed to capture all the parliamentary seats. Notable wins include Union Minister Anurag Thakur securing his fifth consecutive victory in Hamirpur, and actor Kangana Ranaut and Rajiv Bharadwaj making their debut gains in Mandi and Kangra, respectively. Former BJP state president Suresh Kashyap also retained his Shimla seat.

