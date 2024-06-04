Shatrughan Sinha and Kirti Azad Triumph in West Bengal Elections

In a significant political victory, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha clinched the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed on Tuesday. Representing the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sinha defeated his closest competitor, S S Ahluwalia of the BJP, by a notable margin of 59,564 votes. Sinha amassed 6,05,645 votes, in contrast to Ahluwalia's 5,46,081 votes.

Simultaneously, in another key electoral win, cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad emerged victorious in the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, outpacing his nearest opponent, BJP's Dilip Ghosh, by an impressive 1,37,981 votes. Azad, also a TMC candidate, secured 7,20,667 votes, while Ghosh, a former BJP state president, garnered 5,82,686 votes.

Addressing the media post his triumph, Sinha acknowledged Mamata Banerjee's pivotal role in their victory and pledged to tackle the prevalent issues in the constituency. He condemned the exit polls as 'fabricated' and misleading. Sinha had previously won the 2022 by-poll in the same constituency, which had fallen vacant after BJP MP Babul Supriyo's resignation and defection to TMC.

