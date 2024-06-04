BJP Triumphs in Odisha, Ending 24-Year BJD Reign
The BJP has emerged victorious in the Odisha Assembly elections, ending the BJD's 24-year rule. The BJP secured 74 seats in the 147-member Assembly, while the BJD managed to win 50 seats. This significant political shift marks a new era in Odisha's governance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday stormed to power in Odisha, overturning the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s 24-year-long hold on the state. The BJP captured 74 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly and was leading in four more, according to the Election Commission of India.
The BJD, which has dominated the state's political landscape for over two decades, secured 50 seats and was leading in one. Notably, Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik retained his Hinjili constituency by defeating his nearest BJP rival Sisir Kumar Mishra by 4,636 votes.
Meanwhile, the Congress won 14 seats, and the CPI(M) claimed one. Independent candidates secured victories in three constituencies. This substantial political shift signals a new direction in Odisha's governance.
