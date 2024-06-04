Anurag Thakur Secures Fifth Consecutive Win in Hamirpur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur clinched his fifth consecutive victory in the Hamirpur parliamentary seat, defeating Congress's Satpal Raizada by 1,82,357 votes. Thakur, a senior BJP leader, secured 6,07,068 votes compared to Raizada's 4,24,711. Thakur emphasized BJP's progress under PM Narendra Modi and expressed confidence in forming the government again.
- Country:
- India
In a resounding victory, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has won the Hamirpur parliamentary seat for the fifth consecutive time. Thakur defeated his closest rival from the Congress, Satpal Raizada, by a significant margin of 1,82,357 votes. Thakur, a prominent BJP leader, garnered 6,07,068 votes, while Raizada secured 4,24,711, as reported by the Election Commission.
Thakur expressed his confidence in the BJP-led NDA's ability to form the next government at the Centre, highlighting the country's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. He assured that the BJP would continue this development trajectory if given another mandate.
The stakes were notably high in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, with significant implications for Himachal Pradesh's political landscape. The constituency covers key assembly segments, including those of the Chief Minister and other high-profile leaders. The election saw high voter turnout and considerable engagement, framing it as a pivotal battle in the state's political arena.
